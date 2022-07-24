Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Moral policing: Student awaits panel’s decision

M Athira, first-year Bachelor of Performing Arts (BFA) student, has been able to go to the college only because the High Court had stayed her suspension by college authorities.

Published: 24th July 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 06:55 AM

Students of CET sharing seats at a public waiting shed in Thiruvananthapuram

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Recently, the unique protest by students of College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram at a bus stop near the college following a moral policing attempt by some persons went viral on social media. At the same time, a 29-year-old student continues her protest single-handedly against the alleged gender discrimination and moral policing by teachers at Swathi Thirunal College of Music in the capital.

M Athira, first-year Bachelor of Performing Arts (BFA) student, has been able to go to the college only because the High Court had stayed her suspension by college authorities. On July 11, she was suspended for a period of one year, which was equivalent to debarring her, by the college. “Though I have obtained a stay order against the one-year suspension, I am facing discrimination even now in the college. Some teachers are hesitant to take classes when I am in. I will not give up and will continue my legal battle until I get justice, “Athira says.

An external committee formed by the higher education department would visit the college on August 5 to hear her grievances and collect statements from college authorities as the period of stay order will end on August 4. She is now awaiting the committee’s decision. Athira’s ordeal started on June 22 when she, along with her friends including a few male students, was having lunch in a classroom of the vocal department. Soon, the department head came and asked the boys to leave the classroom. After they left, the teacher advised the girl students against entertaining boys in the classroom.

Following the incident, a few students led by SFI unit secretary Kenny C David filed a complaint to the principal. Later, Athira, who is also a member of SFI, took up the issue and filed a complaint to the principal seeking her intervention.

In her complaint, Athira stated that teachers were adopting a moral policing approach towards students. “I was initially told to bring my guardian before attending the next class. Why should I? I am 29 and independent. I am here to study music and not interested in listening to lectures on morality,” she had told TNIE when the issue came to light first.

She had also pointed out in the complaint that the authorities’ action was against the rights of a citizen. However, the college authorities maintained that they had only acted based on the rules and regulations of the college. They said the boy students were asked to leave as they were in a department where only girls are allowed.

