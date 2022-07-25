ISC exam: Students from Thiruvananthapuram toppers at all-India, state levels

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students from the state capital put up an impressive performance in the Indian School Certificate (Class XII) exam conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations. Of the seven students who clinched the all-India top three merit positions, five were from the capital. Among the 16 students who came in the first three merit positions in the state-wise list, nine were from Thiruvananthapuram.

Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School, Kowdiar: Of the 110 students who appeared for the exam from the school, all passed with first class, with distinction for 101 students. The toppers are: Shivani S Prabhu, Aadhish Joseph Shinu with 99.5% marks (all-India second merit position and state first position) , Anagha M Nair with 99.25% marks (all-India third merit position and state second position) and Prathith Chivukula with 99% marks (state third merit position).

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira: Among the 102 students who appeared for the exam, 66 students earned distinction, while 37 of them scored 90% and above. The school toppers are: Diya Merin Edger with 99.25% marks (all-India third merit position and state second), Abhirami J Subhash and Devika Krishnan M (98.5%), Rahul RS and Amrutha Krishna (97.75%).

Loyola School, Sreekariyam: 66 students appeared for the exam, of which 54 passed with distinction and 12 with first class. The school toppers are: Gautham Krishna K with 99.25% marks (all-India third merit position and state second) and Adith R Vishnu (98.75%).

St Thomas Residential School, Mukkolakkal: Of the 136 students who appeared for the exam, 109 secured distinction. Lekshmi G S and Sneha Vijayan topped in the Science Stream with 99% marks (third merit position in the state). Shilpa Arun and Timothy J Sajan (98.75%), Naomi Sarah John, Nila Jagan A, Neeraj Ninan Kuriakose and Roshan Parveen (98.5 %) are the other school toppers. In the Commerce stream, Alvin Cleetus emerged topper with 99% marks (third merit position in the state), followed by Jyotsna Sidharth (98%) and Meryl Anna Joseph (95.25%).

Lecole Chempaka, Edavacode: Of the 84 students who appeared for the exam, 59 secured distinction. The school toppers are, in Science: Laura Thomas (98.75%), Damini Nair (96.25%) and Sophia Noble (96%). Commerce: Pragidiya M (94.25%), Maria Elizabeth Oommen (92.75%) and Kevin S Biju (88.75%). Humanities: Naeva A Abraham (98.75%), Ria V (95.75%) and Hannah Elizabeh Chalry (92%).

