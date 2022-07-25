Poomathai Ponnamma English translation out

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Modern woman’s freedom is defined by the struggles of brave women featured in the ballads, writer and former chief secretary K Jayakumar has said. He was speaking after releasing the English translation of Poomathai Ponnamma, a North Malabar ballad about a Pulaya woman who was wronged for her reluctance to give in to the lure of the landlord.

Though situations have changed, the male arrogance remains the same, he said. Art historian M G Sashibhooshan received the first copy of the book from Jayakumar at the function held at Press Club hall here on Sunday.

T H Kunjiraman Nambiar had earlier collected the ballad, which was in circulation as the oral tradition of northern Kerala. The work was translated into English by P S Rajamohanan, a former bureaucrat. P Pavithran, a teacher at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit’s Tirur centre, presided over the function.

Filmmaker Anurag Manoharan and Amrita TV news editor Praveen C, offered felicitations. M K Ramdas, Editor of Sensibility Books, welcomed the audience, and author Rajamohanan proposed a vote of thanks.

