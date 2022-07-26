Cotton Hill ragging: Parents protest, demand action against culprits

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The alleged ragging incident in the Cotton Hill Government Higher Secondary School in the state capital took a new turn on Monday with parents of some students holding an open protest in the school demanding action against the senior students, who allegedly ragged two students of Class V and VI.The protestors even gheraoed Transport Minister Antony Raju on Monday. The minister promised quick action and said that CCTV cameras will be installed on the campus. Meanwhile police sources said the school authorities have got clues regarding the identity of the suspects.

The police had sought a report from the school authorities on the incident, which will form a part of the file that will then be submitted before the Juvenile Court.Two students of Class V and VI of the school had complained of harassment by senior students while they were returning to their classrooms after lunch on Thursday.

The senior girls allegedly threatened to harm the juniors for not showing respect. The Class V student developed breathing difficulties after being chased by the seniors, the complaint stated. Police sources said the school authorities have almost revealed the identity of the suspects and their report is being keenly awaited for further course of action. However, school sources denied that they have got information about the culprits.

In another development on Monday, the protesting parents gheraoed Transport Minister Antony Raju, who arrived on the school campus to attend an official function.The parents demanded that the upper primary section should be shifted to the building that houses the lower primary wing and adequate safety measures should be taken inside the campus.

They also sought the dismissal of the students, who allegedly manhandled their wards. The parents alleged that when the issue was brought to the attention of the school authorities they didn’t take it seriously. Instead they tried to play it down terming it an attempt to defame the school.With parents insisting that immediate action should be taken against the erring students, the minister promised to set up CCTV cameras outside the gates and along the boundary wall of the campus utilising the MLA fund.

“Action will be taken against those responsible. There won’t be any compromise on that,” said the minister.The Museum police, which is probing the case, had earlier recorded the statements of the Class V student. During the recording of the statement, the student had said that she could identify the culprits.

Expressing shock over the incident, General Education Minister V Sivankutty had directed the deputy director of general education to conduct a probe and file a report on the matter within three days.

The education minister has already held talks with the school authorities and parents’ representatives.

With Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan set to visit the school on Tuesday as part of the state-level inauguration of Koott, an initiative to protect children in cyberspace, the school authorities are eager to address the issue without delay.

