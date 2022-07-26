Cuban Ambassador calls on Speaker

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cuban Ambassador to India Alejandro Simancas Marin visited the Kerala Assembly and held talks with Speaker M B Rajesh on Monday.The Ambassador said Cuba had survived the Covid pandemic with its efficient primary health care sector.

Health workers used to make house visits without fail, to understand the ground scenario and take effective preventive measures. He recalled how health workers used to call on him at his residence.

The Ambassador appreciated Kerala for its achievements in health and education sectors. Cuba, which has made a mark in the field of sports, could impart training to Kerala sportspersons, he pointed out. He also welcomed tourists from the state to Cuba.

In his conversation with the Ambassador, Speaker Rajesh recalled his visit to Cuba where he had an opportunity to listen to a five-hour long speech by former President, the late Fidel Castro. The conversation revolved around similarities between Cuba and Kerala, the Cuban revolution, Fidel Castro and Che Guevara.

The Speaker also honoured the Ambassador with a ‘ponnada’ in his chamber.Revenue Minister K Rajan, former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, former speaker M Vijayakumar, former MP P K Biju and state government’s special officer Venu Rajamony were also present.

Earlier in the morning, the Ambassador had visited the AKG Centre, the CPM headquarters in the capital where he was received by senior leaders including central committee member A K Balan, P Satheedevi, state secretariat members T P Ramakr ishnan and Puthalath Dineshan.The ambassador will visit Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

