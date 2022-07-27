Blockchain academy offers internship

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Blockchain Academy, a centre of excellence under Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, is offering a one-year paid internship programme in Blockchain Technology from September 12.

The ‘Blockchain Excellency Programme’ will provide interested candidates with the opportunity to work in a truly blockchain environment with a team of peers to improve their analytical and technical skills. Besides mentoring, the candidates will be allowed to participate in brainstorming sessions, presentations and development workshops to identify their potential and thereby build a professional portfolio. Any graduate with a basic idea of the technology can apply for the internship that will be conducted in two phases.

The first phase of three months will be unpaid with basic technology training followed by candidate evaluation. The second phase will be paid starting from the fourth month with a stipend of `15,000. However, only the candidates who successfully complete the first phase will be admitted to the second. Candidates may register by visiting the webpage https://kba.ai/blockchain-excellency-program/

