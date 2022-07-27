Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Blockchain academy offers internship

The first phase of three months will be unpaid with basic technology training followed by candidate evaluation.

Published: 27th July 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets
By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Blockchain Academy, a centre of excellence under Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, is offering a one-year paid internship programme in Blockchain Technology from September 12.

The ‘Blockchain Excellency Programme’ will provide interested candidates with the opportunity to work in a truly blockchain environment with a team of peers to improve their analytical and technical skills. Besides mentoring, the candidates will be allowed to participate in brainstorming sessions, presentations and development workshops to identify their potential and thereby build a professional portfolio. Any graduate with a basic idea of the technology can apply for the internship that will be conducted in two phases.

The first phase of three months will be unpaid with basic technology training followed by candidate evaluation. The second phase will be paid starting from the fourth month with a stipend of `15,000. However, only the candidates who successfully complete the first phase will be admitted to the second. Candidates may register by visiting the webpage https://kba.ai/blockchain-excellency-program/

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp