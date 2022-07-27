Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Taluk land surveyor caught taking bribe

To rectify the anomaly, Vahid approached the district collector, who sought a report from the taluk surveyor.

Published: 27th July 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery, graft

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau (VACB) on Tuesday arrested the Thiruvananthapuram taluk land surveyor for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from a Chirayinkeezhu native. Gireesh was caught red-handed by the vigilance sleuths while taking a bribe of `10,000 from Abdul Vahid, who had approached the officer in a bid to get his land back, which was transferred to his nephew’s name using bogus documents.

To rectify the anomaly, Vahid approached the district collector, who sought a report from the taluk surveyor. Though Vahid approached Gireesh on a few occasions, the latter ignored him. Later, he reportedly told Vahid that he would rectify the anomaly if he pays him `10,000. Vahid informed the VACB sleuths about the officer’s demand. Later, the officials set a trap and nabbed Gireesh while accepting money from Vahid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp