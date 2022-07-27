Taluk land surveyor caught taking bribe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau (VACB) on Tuesday arrested the Thiruvananthapuram taluk land surveyor for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from a Chirayinkeezhu native. Gireesh was caught red-handed by the vigilance sleuths while taking a bribe of `10,000 from Abdul Vahid, who had approached the officer in a bid to get his land back, which was transferred to his nephew’s name using bogus documents.

To rectify the anomaly, Vahid approached the district collector, who sought a report from the taluk surveyor. Though Vahid approached Gireesh on a few occasions, the latter ignored him. Later, he reportedly told Vahid that he would rectify the anomaly if he pays him `10,000. Vahid informed the VACB sleuths about the officer’s demand. Later, the officials set a trap and nabbed Gireesh while accepting money from Vahid.

