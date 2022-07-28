Body found from Colachel that of Kiran 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dead body recovered off Colachel coast on July 13 was of the 25-year-old youth who had gone missing in the sea from near Azhimala temple, the DNA test result has confirmed. Kiran went missing on July 9 after he went to Azhimala with his two friends to meet a 23- year-old woman, who he had befriended on social media.

The three were attacked and taken hostage by the woman’s brother Hari and brother-inlaw Rajesh. Though the two others were dropped near the junction, Kiran could not be found. Later, an autorickshaw driver claimed he had seen a person falling into the sea.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dead body recovered off Colachel coast on July 13 was of the 25-year-old youth who had gone missing in the sea from near Azhimala temple, the DNA test result has confirmed. Kiran went missing on July 9 after he went to Azhimala with his two friends to meet a 23- year-old woman, who he had befriended on social media. The three were attacked and taken hostage by the woman’s brother Hari and brother-inlaw Rajesh. Though the two others were dropped near the junction, Kiran could not be found. Later, an autorickshaw driver claimed he had seen a person falling into the sea.