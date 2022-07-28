Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Body found from Colachel that of Kiran 

Though the two others were dropped near the junction, Kiran could not be found. Later, an autorickshaw driver claimed he had seen a person falling into the sea.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dead body recovered off Colachel coast on July 13 was of the 25-year-old youth who had gone missing in the sea from near Azhimala temple, the DNA test result has confirmed. Kiran went missing on July 9 after he went to Azhimala with his two friends to meet a 23- year-old woman, who he had befriended on social media.

The three were attacked and taken hostage by the woman’s brother Hari and brother-inlaw Rajesh. Though the two others were dropped near the junction, Kiran could not be found. Later, an autorickshaw driver claimed he had seen a person falling into the sea.

