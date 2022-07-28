Cotton Hill school ragging: DDE denies social media rumours in first report

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Deputy Director of Education (DDE ) is yet to ascertain the veracity of reports on alleged ragging at the Government Girls HSS, Cotton Hill in Thiruvananthapuram. However, the DDE has hinted that the “rumours” doing the rounds on social media could be with an “ulterior motive to defame” the prestigious government school. Many allegations raised in such social media posts were not corroborated during the DDE’s primary investigation. However, the general education department is likely to initiate further action based on the DDE’s preliminary report in which some recommendations have been put forth.

The main recommendation is to form a democratically elected parent-teacher association to ensure strong interventions in matters such as school discipline and child safety. The district education officer (DEO) and DDE visited the school and conducted a detailed investigation on the basis of the complaint received from some students of Class V. As per the complaint, they were harassed by some senior students. The parents, students, teachers and non-teaching staff were heard in person and their statements were recorded. Also, the news, videos and voice clips circulating in social media related to the incident were also verified.

Findings & recommendations To find the culprits, the school authorities – along with the affected students – searched the school compound and spoke to students. It has been found that only two students of the higher secondary section had arrived wearing colour dress on that day. However, the affected students said the duo did not harass them.

It does not appear to be true that the girls wearing colour dress jumped over the school wall and entered the compound, as it is being spread on social media. The walls of the school are so high that children cannot jump over it.

School authorities said that there have been no incidents related to the abuse of tobacco by students in the school.

As per digital media reports, the students suffered various kinds of injuries. But neither the teachers nor the students have stated any such incident.

A democratically elected parent- teacher association is essential to make strong interventions in matters such as school discipline and child safety.

Instructions have been given to ensure the services of counsellors and provide psychological support to students to avoid fear among them and the guardians.

