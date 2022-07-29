Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala ministers get cold shoulder from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

They said they would file a complaint with the Prime Minister against the undemocratic stance of the Union minister.

Published: 29th July 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three ministers from the state expressed their displeasure over the cancellation of their appointment with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss the future of the Nemom terminal project, at his office in New Delhi.

The ministers from the state, including V Sivankutty, G R Anil and Antony Raju, were in New Delhi on a scheduled meeting with the railway minister on Thursday. But the state ministers complained that the meeting was called off at the last moment and they were directed to meet the deputy railway minister.

They said they would file a complaint with the Prime Minister against the undemocratic stance of the Union minister. The state team later met Minister of State for Railways, Darshana Jardosh, and the Railway Board chairman Vinay Kumar Tripathi. They informed the Union minister that the reported decision to drop the Nemom project came as a setback for the development of Thiruvananthapuram. Earlier, the Ministry of Railways had stated that the project was dropped despite the fact that a detailed project report (DPR) was prepared.

The decision came as a shocker as railway had given hope that the project would take off, despite the inordinate delay in finalising the project work worth `117 crore. The project first found its place in the Union budget of 2011-12. The project got a push after it was made part of the umbrella work of 2018-19. Accordingly, the then minister of railways Piyush Goyal laid the foundation stone for the project through video conferencing. The minister acknowledged the importance of the project for the smooth flow of rail traffic. However, it will be able to start the work only after the DPR is sanctioned and required funds are allotted.

