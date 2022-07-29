Thousands offer balitharpan, heavy rush at centres

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thousands of people offered Karkkidakavavu bali ritual at different locations in the district. The major centres, the Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama Swami temple and the Papanasam beach witnessed heavy rush. Several other temples and organisations had arranged facilities for devotees to offer the ritual. The places in the city and suburbs saw a huge rush as entry to a couple of beaches including Sanghumugham, popular choices of devotees, was banned this year. The ban by the district administration was due to the rough seas and to avoid possible casualties.

They included Poovar Pozhikara, Mul loor, Azhimala, Chovvara and Karikkathi beaches.The Varkala Papanasam beach witnessed huge rush since Wednesday night. According to officers of the Travancore Devaswom Board, about three lakh people offered bali on the beach. The police had made elaborate arrangements for crowd control.

They had announced specified routes for devotees from different areas. Vehicles from Kollam and Paripally areas were asked to take the Parippally-Mukkada- Chavarkodu route. Vehicles from Thumba and Perumathura areas were asked to take the Kadakkavoor-Anchuthengu beach road. Those coming from Attingal and Kilimanoor areas were routed through the Kallambalam- Puthenchantha stretch.

Heavy police posse was deployed in Papanasam and Thiruvallam temples. The bali offering at Thiruvallam temple began at 2.30am. The temple had arranged facilities for 3,000 devotees to offer bali at a time. Other major locations included Aruvippuram Siva temple, Aruvikkara Sastha temple, Poovambara temple, and Rameswaram Mahadeva temple.

