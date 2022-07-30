Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Alpha to Omega’: Viewing human life with a spiritual perspective

George Joseph is a banker turned author. After retiring as the assistant general manager of Federal Bank, George Joseph turned to writing that has always been his passion.  

Published: 30th July 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Suffragan Metropolitan of Mar Thoma Syrian Church Joseph Mar Barnabas handing over the copy of Alpha to Omega to Emeritus Bishop Yoohanon Mar Chrysostom | BP Deepu

By Express News Service

A man of rich professional and personal experience, George chose to explore various dimensions of spirituality. Being a devout Christian, the Bible turned out to be his reference point.

Suffragan Metropolitan Joseph Mar Barnabas released George Joseph’s book Alpha to Omega in an event held here last week. The first copy was received by Yoohanon Mar Chrysostom Metropolitan. “The book helps us understand human experiences in a spiritual way,” said Bishop Joseph Mar Barnabas.

