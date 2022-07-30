Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Building number scam: Uproar in council meeting

Oppn councillors raise slogans against the ruling front | Mayor ends proceedings 
 

Published: 30th July 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation council meeting held on Friday witnessed protest by Opposition councillors which forced the Mayor to end the proceedings within 30 minutes. The ruckus was over the building number scam. The meeting began at 2.30pm and Mayor S Arya Rajendran came up with a resolution to congratulate the corporation staff as the civic body became the first one in the state to get annual plan approval from the district planning committee.

The corporation got approval for the projects of the 14th Five Year plan to be implemented in 2022-23 fiscal. When the Mayor started presenting the resolution, Opposition leader M R Gopan intervened and demanded a discussion on the building number scam. Following this, standing committee chairpersons D R Anil and S Salim stood up and gave an update on the actions taken by the corporation on the issue.

 However, the BJP and UDF councillors were not convinced by the explanation and started raising slogans against the ruling front. UDF councillors P Padmakumar and Johnson Joseph demanded the Mayor to allot time for them to speak. However, the BJP councillors came near the dais of the Mayor raising slogans.

DF councillors also joined the protest. Meanwhile, LDF councillors stopped the protesters from entering the dais. Soon, the Mayor rushed through the proceedings and ended the meeting after passing the agenda. 

Working time of health centres extended
Meanwhile, the city corporation has extended the functioning time of its health centres to 12 hours. The functioning of these centres will be from 8am to 8pm from Monday. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is the first local body to extend the working hours of health centres in Kerala.

Comments

