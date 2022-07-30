Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Man accused of abusing women sexually surrenders

A 35-year-old man accused of cheating and abusing married women sexually on the promise of marriage surrendered before the Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 35-year-old man accused of cheating and abusing married women sexually on the promise of marriage surrendered before the Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Rajesh, a resident of Altharamoodu near Chirayinkeezhu, was being pursued by Attingal police based on a complaint by a woman from Attingal. 

She had alleged that Rajesh fleeced her of Rs 25 lakh and gold ornaments after promising to marry her.
The police said Rajesh, who is a private bus driver, had cheated several women from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. He targeted women who travelled in his bus and most of his victims' husbands were away working in Gulf countries.

Rajesh had earlier escaped from the police team by jumping into the Muthalappozhi backwater. As the police intensified the search for him, he had approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. 
However, the court turned down his plea, following which he surrendered before the local court. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

