Congregation of believers plans protest against CSI Bishop

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A congregation of believers are planning to take out a protest march on Sunday against moderator of CSI, A Dharmaraj Rasalam, seeking his arrest and removal from the post.

Rasalam, who is also the Bishop of South Kerala Diocese, was questioned by Enforcement Directorate officials during the last three days at Ernakulam. Bennett Abraham, director, Dr Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College, Karakonam, has been directed to appear before ED officials on Monday.

Ever since Bishop Rasalam appeared before ED officials on Wednesday, a large section of the CSI community was peeved with the way Bishop Rasalam had pushed them to ignominy. South India United Church Action Council joint committee has decided to take out a massive protest against Bishop Rasalam, Bennett Abraham and also against T T Praveen, administrative secretary of CSI South Kerala Diocese, on Sunday.

Rasalam was interrogated by ED officials first for 13 hours at the Bishop House in Thiruvananthapuram and later for three days at the ED office in Kochi in the alleged money laundering case in connection with the Karakonam Medical College admission.

He had allegedly taken capitation fees from students after promising them admission at the medical college. Praveen has been absconding after the interrogation of Rasalam. But V T Mohanan, son of former CPM legislator V J Thankappan who had been waging a relentless legal battle against Bishop Rasalam since 2018, told TNIE that Praveen had not gone anywhere as church goers found him riding a two-wheeler recently.

“It is learned that the ED officials have sought details on the whereabouts of Praveen from the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner and also the Superintendent of Police. Bishop Rasalam was interrogated by ED officials over the last three days for close to 30 hours. We have decided to hold a protest march on Sunday demanding the arrest of Bishop Rasalam. His powers should also be stripped off”, said Mohanan. The bank accounts of the trio have been frozen and their mobile phones have been seized.

