Man who set himself ablaze dies at MCH 

A 35-year-old man, who set himself ablaze in front of his wife and daughter, died at the medical college hospital at Ayiroor near Varkala on Saturday.

Published: 31st July 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 35-year-old man, who set himself ablaze in front of his wife and daughter, died at the medical college hospital at Ayiroor near Varkala on Saturday. The deceased is Ahmed Ali, a native of Kunjalammoodu in Thiruvananthapuram. 

The Ayiroor police registered a case under section 174 (unnatural death) of the IPC. The police said the incident occurred on Thursday around 9.30pm at his wife’s house at Ayiroor. He was in an inebriated state when he attempted suicide. Ahmed and his wife were not on good terms for quite some time and hence she and their daughter were staying at her residence, the police said. He made frequent visits to the house to call them back. On the day of the incident, Ahmed tried to take his daughter to his house, but the family of his wife opposed it. 

Soon, he poured a bottle of petrol on his body and immolated self.  The relatives of his wife rushed him to the Parippally Medical College Hospital and later shifted him to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. He breathed his last on Saturday as he suffered more than 90% burns. 

