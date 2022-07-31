Shop owner assaulted by three-member gang

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Parassala police have begun a probe to trace three persons who brutally assaulted a shop owner who questioned them for parking a vehicle in front of his shop at Udiyankulangara near Neyyattinkara. According to police, the incident took place around 5.30pm on Friday.

Shyam, the owner of a flex shop, was assaulted by the group after they barged into his shop. Shyam said that he was beaten up by a three-member gang. Shyam was beaten up again on the road while going home after closing the shop at night. Shyam is under treatment at Government Hospital, Parassala. The Parassala police have registered an FIR based on his complaint .

“The assailants parked their vehicle in front of Shyam’s shop in Udiyankulangara. The shop employee questioned them as the vehicle blocked the entrance to the establishment. The group was boozing inside the vehicle. After this, a three-member group entered the shop and beat up Shyam and an employee. The CCTV footage of the violence has been collected and a probe is on. We will nab them soon,” said S Sujith, Parassala sub-inspector.

