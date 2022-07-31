Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two-day IEEE women leadership summit held

The event was held at Uday Samudra, Kovalam, to mark the 20th anniversary of IEEE Women in Engineering, Kerala Section.

Published: 31st July 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two-day leadership summit of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Women in Engineering, Kerala Section, saw the essence of womanhood being celebrated. Women technologists, entrepreneurs, artists, professionals and humanitarians came together showcasing their talents and generating innovative ideas. On the second day of the summit, women were inspired, motivated and provided new momentum to unleash individual potential.

The event was held at Uday Samudra, Kovalam, to mark the 20th anniversary of IEEE Women in Engineering, Kerala Section. “Our objective is to facilitate fair representation and retention of women in every field, especially in technical discipline. Women empowerment is a prerequisite to gender parity”, said Mini Ulanat, chair, IEEE Kerala.

Addressing the session on leadership and empowerment from the perspective of artists, Methil Devika, dance scholar, choreographer and educator highlighted an issue where people tend to isolate art from the artist and dance from the dancer. “If you look at the journey of an artist in the course of a life span, you can cull out an autobiography in various ways. Clearly, there is no study of art without knowing the creator,” she said.

