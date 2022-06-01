STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
560g of gold missing from RDO court locker

 Over 70 sovereigns (560g) of gold ornaments stored as material evidence in the locker of the Revenue Divisional Office court in Kudappanakunnu were allegedly stolen.

Published: 01st June 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 70 sovereigns (560g) of gold ornaments stored as material evidence in the locker of the Revenue Divisional Office court in Kudappanakunnu were allegedly stolen. The ornaments that were collected as evidence in cases handled by the department from 2010 to 2019 were reported missing during internal auditing.  The ornaments were earlier retrieved in connection with cases of unidentified dead bodies and suicides. There are designated staff who are responsible for handling the locker, and the police think the ornaments could have been misappropriated by current or retired staff. 

Inspector Azad Abdul Kalam ruled out the possibility of involvement of external factors in the case. 
“The misappropriation seems to be an insider job. The locker was not broken from the outside. We suspect involvement of the staff behind the theft,” he said.  City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar said a detailed investigation will be carried out in the case. 

