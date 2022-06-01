BJP protest over anomalies in report and budget

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP councillors of the corporation on Tuesday raised slogans against the ruling LDF and staged a protest against Mayor Arya S Rajendran’s refusal to grant permission to the Opposition demand for discussing alleged anomalies in the administrative report and the budget, during the special council meeting held here.

The protesting members alleged that the governing council had deliberately avoided the discussion to suppress the massive corruption carried out through financial manipulation. The BJP’s demand for a discussion on the accounts of the 2020-21 annual administration report and the 2022-23 budget was opposed by LDF councillors. Works Standing Committee chairman D R Anil said that the council had already discussed the matter and that the BJP members had created a ruckus during the discussion on budget proposals.

“This council meeting is necessary. We have discussed this many times. Above all, the BJP councillors had created unruly scenes during the budget discussion which prevented further discussion. So, I request the Mayor not to grant permission for discussion,” Anil said. LDF councillors also said that the discussion on the budget which was passed earlier is not legal.

Meanwhile, the UDF councillors accused the LDF and BJP councillors of playing ‘adjustment’ politics. Later, the Mayor said that the audit department should look into any irregularities related to the budget. She said that the discussion is not appropriate in the context of the commencement of preliminary work related to project implementation. The Mayor said that she had sought the opinion of experts on the matter.