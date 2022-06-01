STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flyover at Sreekaryam inching towards reality

Being built as part of the proposed Light Metro project | Rs 70 crore from KIIFB set apart for land acquisition 

Published: 01st June 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

The busy Sreekaryam Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At long last, the proposed flyover at the busy Sreekaryam junction will soon become a reality as the revenue division of district collectorate took over 128 out of the 168 buildings, including their land, and disbursed compensation for the same.  Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd (KRTL), which is the implementing agency, is likely to invite bids within two months  for the construction of 535 m flyover once land acquisition is completed.

The flyover is being built as part of the proposed Light Metro project in the capital. Deputy Collector ( Land Acquisition)Jacob Sanjay John said that talks are on with 40 commercial establishments, which function out of rented premises in these buildings, and that the evacuation process will take time due to rental agreement issues between tenants and landlords. 

“We are hopeful of completing the revenue proceedings in a month. Since there are some banks functioning in the rented buildings, they have also asked for permission for more time to move out as part of security issues. However, negotiations are  on with the owners,” he said. 

KRTL has started preparing the estimate for demolishing the structures. “There are three to four-storey buildings which have to be demolished. So, the evaluation process is under way and we will invite bids after the entire land is handed over to us, “ said a KRTL  source. 

 Earlier in March, disputes pertaining to  land acquisition were resolved and disbursal of compensation amount started. The district administration is acquiring about 1.34 hectares from 168 private parties in Cheruvakkal, Ulloor and Pangappara villages. Notably, about  Rs 70 crore from  Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) was set apart for land acquisition for the flyover. 

Back in 2016, the government had given the green signal for flyovers at Sreekaryam, Pattom and Ulloor at a cost of Rs 272 crore. Social impact studies for the three projects are over, and land acquisition for  Pattom and Ulloor flyovers will begin soon, said officials. Value of land being acquired for the Sreekaryam flyover is fixed at Rs 21 lakh for each cent for those surrendering their land willingly and Rs 18 lakh per cent for  others, according to  land acquisition rules.

