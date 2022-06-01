Free up Kanakakunnu, citizens demand

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kanakakunnu is a popular venue in the capital city, always abuzz with events like exhibitions and trade fairs. But the area is also becoming a deadlock for private vehicles due to the lack of parking spaces. Despite repeated complaints, the authorities have still not provided any alternatives. Instead, the police are ruthlessly slapping fines on vehicle owners who park on the Museum-Vellayambalam Road, say commuters.

Hundreds of visitors who arrived at the Kanakakunnu Palace to attend the ‘Ente Keralam’ exhibition being held as part of the first anniversary celebrations of the LDF government are also in peril due to the parking problem. Most vehicle owners were fined for illegal parking. Though Kanakakunnu Palace has enough space in the compound to accommodate vehicles, the authorities normally shut down the gate and allow only VIP vehicles in.

Many visitors to the mega trade fair took to social media with their frustration regarding the government’s move to organise such an event without offering adequate parking. Many opined that the organisers should have gone for Putharikandam or some other spot in the city.

Shibu K N, a resident, blamed unscientific town planning for the lack of parking spaces. “The city lacks holistic planning. Earlier, Kanakakunnu was larger, but unscientific landscaping and expansion ate into its area. The authorities should reconsider organising big events there,” said Shibu.

He suggested opening up the space belonging to Kerala Water Authority and Public Office in the Museum-Vellayambalam stretch for public parking during holidays and after-office hours. “Earlier, you could park on Sooryakanthi Road near Museum Police Station. But now, the stretch is being used for rehabilitating traders. The civic body should provide more paid parking options to end this crisis,” he added.

Wheels everywhere!

The number of vehicles on the city’s roads has increased exponentially in the past couple of years. The Motor Vehicle Department data suggests Thiruvananthapuram RTO registered more new vehicles than Ernakulam RTO in 2021 — 29,117 and 20,929 respectively.

“In Thiruvananthapuram 60 to 70 per cent of households have cars. When the government organises such huge fairs, they should anticipate families would turn up and offer ample parking,” said T C Rajesh, a resident.

An official of the Tourism Department said that allowing the public to park inside Kanakakunnu Palace is not possible. “Parking is a real issue there but we are helpless. There are many events lined up in Kanakakunnu in the coming months. A decision about parking has to be taken by the higher authorities. Our efforts haven’t paid off. The area struggles with traffic snarls and even emergency vehicles get stuck,” said the official.

Multi-level parking is still a pipe dream

The corporation’s plan to set up an automated parking facility at the Public Office premises has still not materialised, despite increasing demand from commuters. The Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) initiated steps to set up the parking facility at an estimated budget of Rs 10 crores almost a year ago. The project aimed to address the parking crisis on the Museum - Vellayambalam stretch with a facility that can accommodate 80 cars. A senior corporation official said the project didn’t pan out as planned. “We have asked SCTL to revise the proposal and called for a meeting with them to speed it up,” said the official. The civic body opened the first-ever multi-level car parking facility at the corporation office premises, but it turned out to be inadequate and unavailable for the public. “Several events are being held at Kanakakunnu. Recently, we offered extended parking hours for the public in the multilevel car parking facility. Usually, we close down at 6pm, but we chose to keep it open till 10pm considering the event being held at Kanakakunnu. But people are not using the facility. We have decided to put up signboards to let people know about it,” said the official.

Renovated Putharikandam Maidan in September

Putharikandam Maidan, a popular venue which hosts exhibitions, trade fairs and political gatherings, was shut down nearly two years ago. Despite its reputation, an unsupervised Putharikandam had become a dumping yard of the civic body. Chalai ward councillor Simi Jyothish said that its renovation is progressing fast now under SCTL’s Rs 8.11 crore project. “The renovation was supposed to be complete in 2020. But the pandemic delayed our plans. We are now winding up the work and a renovated Putharikandam Maidan will be open by September,” said Simi.