New Theatre-Thampanoor Road gets a facelift

Giving temporary relief to motorists and pedestrians, the New Theatre-Thampanoor Road has received a temporary facelift.

Published: 01st June 2022

The temporarily renovated New Theatre-Thampanoor Road in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving temporary relief to motorists and pedestrians, the New Theatre-Thampanoor Road has received a temporary facelift. The stretch was in a dilapidated state for many years. Potholes and unresolved sewerage issues have been affecting the stretch for more than a decade. 

On Friday, TNIE had reported on the sorry state of the city roads ahead of the monsoon and published a photograph of the New Theatre- Thampanoor Road. The road under the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) has been renovated and made motorable temporarily. However, Thampanoor councillor C Harikumar says the authorities should find a permanent solution to the persisting drainage issue, which is the main reason for all the damage.

“Drainage overflow is the main issue and the KWA is clueless about the reason. The sewerage lines underneath the Thampanoor police station need to be checked. The existing network should be deepened and strengthened. Renovating or reconstructing the road will not resolve the issue,” said Harikumar. 
He said almost 90 per cent of the roads in his ward is now under SCTL. 

“They are planning renovation without studying the actual issues. The road will be damaged after the next rain. They should scientifically study the issue before carrying out the work, or else all this money will go down the drain,” said Harikumar. 

