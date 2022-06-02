A new dawn as schools reopen in Kerala

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Niya Anil was elated to return to her school, Cotton Hill Girls HSS, on Wednesday. “The past two years had been filled with uncertainties and were not fun at all. My friends and I missed out on so many activities. I am hoping to catch up on all those missing days now,” said the Class 10 student, summing up the emotions of every schoolkid in the state who donned their uniforms and headed to their educational institutions on Wednesday as schools reopened for full-fledged classes for the first time since 2020.

Schools in the capital organised colourful celebrations to mark students’ return to the classrooms after the Covid-induced gap. Praveshanolsavam, held to welcome class 1 students and other newcomers, was held with grandeur. Every classroom was decked up with balloons and flowers, while cultural programmes added to the fun. Teachers and parents too were happy and relieved.

“It has been a tough two years for me and my children,” said Deepa K, a mother of three who came to drop her five-year-old son at the Lower Primary School on the day. “He had the toughest time being confined at home. Being at school is an entirely new experience for him,” she said, adding that the absence of extracurricular activities in these two years affected the emotional and physical development of the children.

Many parents were relieved that their children will not have to stay glued to screens now. “The only thing my child gained by sitting in front of a computer for hours was a pair of glasses. Though online classes were held systematically, they were still not as effective as offline classes. I am happy classes are fully offline now,” said a parent of a class 6 student on the condition of anonymity.

Working parents also hailed the reopening of schools. “I had been struggling to manage work and my daughter’s studies. She will now get to spend more time with her friends,” said Greeshma S, a parent of a class 3 student. Upper primary student Vaishnavi L said she was excited as well as nervous to return to school. “However, I would love to meet my friends and play with them. Classes won’t be as hard as online ones,” she said.