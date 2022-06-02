Book kits to help tribal students pass law exams

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The free distribution of book kits for the Niyama Gothram project envisaged by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in association with the District Scheduled Tribes Development Department was held recently in the capital city.

The textbooks which help with training for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and other law entrance examinations were distributed by the NSS units of law colleges in the capital city to the organisation. A total of 11 tribal students will take part in the CLAT examinations in the month of June.

K Vidyadharan, secretary of Thiruvananthapuram Legal Service Authority and sub judge, received the books on behalf of the students. Each kit costs around Rs 1,500. Thiruvananthapuram law professors like Dr Sajikumar, Dr Hameema and others were also present.