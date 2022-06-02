Civic body chiefs to take call on culling wild boars

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The forest department has issued an order permitting honorary wildlife wardens in local bodies to cull wild boars that raid crops and pose a threat to human lives. The order was issued by the chief wildlife warden based on last week’s cabinet decision. As per the decision, panchayat presidents, municipal chairpersons and mayors can be appointed as honorary wildlife wardens. As per the Wildlife Protection Act, secretaries of local bodies are authorised to take a decision in this regard.

The order directs local bodies to maintain a register on wild boars being killed. Also steps should be taken to bury the carcass in a scientific manner. The order further clarified that wild boars should not be killed by electrocution, poisoning or using explosives.