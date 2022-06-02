STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Double-murder accused hacked to death in a lodge at Aramkallu in Kerala

The police said Vishnu and Harikumar were attacked by 9 pm. Vishnu sustained injuries on his head and died while undergoing treatment at the Medical College hospital.

Published: 02nd June 2022

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 32-year-old murder case accused was hacked to death at Vazhayila on Wednesday night. Vishnu aka Manichan was hacked to death by two men while he was having drinks with his friend Harikumar in a lodge at Aramkallu.

Vishnu is the sixth accused in the infamous double-murder case registered by Nedumangad police in 2011. Aruvikkara police probing the case said they have taken into custody two men- Deepak Lal and Arun Rajeev- in connection with the murder.

The police said Vishnu and Harikumar were attacked by 9 pm. Vishnu sustained injuries on his head and died while undergoing treatment at the Medical College hospital by 3 am.

Vishnu was a resident of Vazhayila and entered the world of crime after being arraigned in the murder of notorious gangsters Kokkottu Shyam and Praveen.

The two were hacked to death by a gang in connection with the sale of a second-hand motorcycle.

