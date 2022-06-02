SDM court gold missing: K Rajan orders probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Revenue Minister K Rajan has recommended a vigilance probe into the disappearance of gold ornaments and other valuables that were stored as material evidence in the locker of the Sub Divisional Magistrate Court in Kudappanakunnu. The ornaments, including 70 sovereigns of gold, that were collected as evidence in cases handled by the department from 2010 to 2019, were reported missing during an internal auditing.

Peroorkada police is currently probing the case after the RDO filed a complaint. The revenue minister recommended a vigilance probe as the Prevention of Corruption Act is likely to be invoked in the case. Meanwhile, the police have questioned some of the staff of the SDM Court in connection with the incident. Sources said that the superintendents and senior officials, who were responsible for handling the locker, were questioned.