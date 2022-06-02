STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Training for setting up EV charging stations

Keerthi Mohan, Attingal centre in-charge, said the training session will be held at Hotel Highland Park on June 4 and 5.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises’ Technology Development Centre based in Agra is organising an entrepreneurship-based offline training programme for setting up electric vehicle charging stations in Thiruvananthapuram. The course fee is Rs 4,720. The Union ministry has three extension centres in the state — at Ettumanur, Tiruvalla and Attingal. For the first time, the Attingal extension centre is providing training to people in establishing EV charging stations. 

Keerthi Mohan, Attingal centre in-charge, said the training session will be held at Hotel Highland Park on June 4 and 5. Two months back, the Tiruvalla extension centre provided training in setting up electric charging stations. 

According to Bijumon, admin at the Tiruvalla centre, 15 people were given training. He told TNIE that the Union ministry’s aim is to provide all-round training of two days so that an entrepreneur is launched. “A minimum of 50kw power system has to be installed costing `10 lakh by an entrepreneur in his/her space. Then he/she would get a Central government subsidy of Rs 2 lakh.

The training module includes EV industry introduction, EV supply equipment, EV chargers (technology, types and models), EV charging station and its business opportunities, solar-powered EV charging station technology, how to start an EV charging station and government schemes,” he said. 

