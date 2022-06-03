STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Huge crowd on final day of ‘Ente Keralam’

The seven-day exhibition had a variety of products on display ranging from handicraft and handlooms to the sections showcasing innovative ideas of virtual reality. 

Published: 03rd June 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from a food court set up at the venue of the Ente Keralam mega fair being held in Thiruvananthapuram

A scene from a food court set up at the venue of the Ente Keralam mega fair being held in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City roads near Kanakakkunnu witnessed parking spaces occupied, overflowing crowds on footpaths and heavy traffic on the final day of the ‘Ente Keralam’ mega fair organised in connection with the state government’s first anniversary. 

The KIIFB pavilion attracted a lot of visitors on Thursday day too. The pavilion has details about projects funded by the board.

“We have set up an array of three-dimensional physical models with the newest technological advancements, which is integrated with virtual reality. The models can be viewed 360 degree for technical reviews on the project locations. It will enlighten the public about KIIFB’s ongoing projects in each district and its project status,” said Varghese Lukose, project advisor, KIIFB. 

