NCC wing cleans up Veli Tourist Village

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, various NCC wings in the state have launched beach clean-up drives across the state for World Environment Day which falls on Sunday. The 2k(Bn) NCC wing carried out a special cleaning drive at Veli Tourist Village.

Around 81 cadets from five different educational institutions took part in the drive and collected around 70 kg of plastic waste. NCC cadets from the Government Arts College, Kerala University College, MG college, ITI, and Army Public School took part in the cleaning drive.

“Marine and water pollution is a reeling global issue. This programme is being conducted as part of the Central government’s Puneet Sagar Abhiyan. We have selected Varkala, Veli and Kovalam beaches for the cleaning programme. Various battalions are involved in the cleaning. Beach clean up drives are happening regularly at Veli beach but waste gets accumulated repeatedly. Littering is an issue and at the same time tonnes of plastic waste also get washed ashore at Veli,” said Bosco Lawrence, NCC officer at Government Arts College.

He said the state-wide cleaning drive will continue till Sunday. As part of the programme, cadets prepared placards displaying the importance of protecting the water bodies. Commanding officer Colonel S Pradeep Kumar took part in the event where the cadets pledged to do their bit to protect the water bodies and make the beaches clean.