STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Technopark spruces up for ‘office reopening’ season

Children in Kerala are in ‘back to school’ mode, bustling with excitement and joy.

Published: 03rd June 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Children in Kerala are in ‘back to school’ mode, bustling with excitement and joy. Now, it’s the turn of techies working at IT hubs, where ‘back to office’ is trending. And, akin to schools decking up classrooms, Technopark here is hosting events and sprucing offices up to welcome employees caught in work-from-home inertia. For starters, ‘I Love Technopark’ selfie points have been placed at various spots on the campus. Construction work at the recreational area, open gym, walkway, too, are progressing, say sources. 

Technopark authorities, along with GTech (group of technology companies), are currently coordinating IT firms to ensure their “offices are better places to work in than home”. Sources say GTech is also formulating a ‘back-to-office’ policy for the companies to implement.

Technopark companies  have indicated that only 20 per cent of the workforce would continue to work from home.  Managers believe junior employees, who got placed during the lockdown pandemic crisis, are eager to see their offices and meet colleagues. 

To make ‘office reopening’ exciting many companies have installed selfie spots in front of their offices. Fingent Global Solutions, an IT company with offices at Technopark as well as Infopark in Kochi, recently welcomed its employees with an carnival-themed party. The ‘Fingent Carnival’ saw many employees dressed as characters from comics, retro romances, comedies and horror films. It included competitions, cultural events, and a DJ party. 

Last month, FAYA:80, a popular technology knowledge community, hosted a meet-up at Technopark Thejaswini building, which saw about 280 software engineers gather on campus after a long time.
Infra boost.

As part of infrastructure improvement, Technopark has floated an e-tender for the renovation of the Nila building, one of the oldest under phase-I. Sources say refurbishing is on at the Bhavani building and other  older ones, including the Technopark guest house. Maintenance work such as painting, roof, flooring, beautification of common areas, electrification, etc, have also been initiated, they add. 

“Once the current projects are completed, no major renovation would be required for these old buildings over the next 10 years. That’s the goal,” says Technopark GM (projects) Madhavan Praveen.
Since the Covid outbreak, the most facilities remained unused and unmaintained. Earlier, some companies had complained about the pathetic condition of restrooms at the Nila building.  Food courts and other basic amenities, too, have been begging for attention.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala school reopening Technopark
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp