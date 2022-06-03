Technopark spruces up for ‘office reopening’ season

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Children in Kerala are in ‘back to school’ mode, bustling with excitement and joy. Now, it’s the turn of techies working at IT hubs, where ‘back to office’ is trending. And, akin to schools decking up classrooms, Technopark here is hosting events and sprucing offices up to welcome employees caught in work-from-home inertia. For starters, ‘I Love Technopark’ selfie points have been placed at various spots on the campus. Construction work at the recreational area, open gym, walkway, too, are progressing, say sources.

Technopark authorities, along with GTech (group of technology companies), are currently coordinating IT firms to ensure their “offices are better places to work in than home”. Sources say GTech is also formulating a ‘back-to-office’ policy for the companies to implement.

Technopark companies have indicated that only 20 per cent of the workforce would continue to work from home. Managers believe junior employees, who got placed during the lockdown pandemic crisis, are eager to see their offices and meet colleagues.

To make ‘office reopening’ exciting many companies have installed selfie spots in front of their offices. Fingent Global Solutions, an IT company with offices at Technopark as well as Infopark in Kochi, recently welcomed its employees with an carnival-themed party. The ‘Fingent Carnival’ saw many employees dressed as characters from comics, retro romances, comedies and horror films. It included competitions, cultural events, and a DJ party.

Last month, FAYA:80, a popular technology knowledge community, hosted a meet-up at Technopark Thejaswini building, which saw about 280 software engineers gather on campus after a long time.

Infra boost.

As part of infrastructure improvement, Technopark has floated an e-tender for the renovation of the Nila building, one of the oldest under phase-I. Sources say refurbishing is on at the Bhavani building and other older ones, including the Technopark guest house. Maintenance work such as painting, roof, flooring, beautification of common areas, electrification, etc, have also been initiated, they add.

“Once the current projects are completed, no major renovation would be required for these old buildings over the next 10 years. That’s the goal,” says Technopark GM (projects) Madhavan Praveen.

Since the Covid outbreak, the most facilities remained unused and unmaintained. Earlier, some companies had complained about the pathetic condition of restrooms at the Nila building. Food courts and other basic amenities, too, have been begging for attention.