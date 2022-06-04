Conserving nature by saving dragonflies

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Do you know there are 174 different species of dragonflies and damselflies in the state? The Society for Odonate Studies (SOS) based in Kottayam consolidated the data after various research. Sujith V Gopalan, a conservation biologist at SOS says the consolidated data is a way to create awareness about the insect life, which plays a big role in the balance of the ecosystem. Just like the prominence given to big mammals such as tigers and elephants, the insect life that is considered the base of the ecosystem should also be conserved.

“As we are celebrating another World Environment Day, it is important to be aware of odonates and the need to conserve them. We released the updated checklist on the odonates population in 2021. The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has conducted a Dragonfly Festival recently and SOS was the technical partner for the same. The event was to conduct studies and group surveys with participation of students so they can learn more about odonates,” says Sujith.

The group introduces people, especially students, to odonates and their habitats through presentations, field walks, talks and awareness programmes. “We also use publications as educational tools. The aim is to safeguard all the odonate species before time runs out. Interested candidates or groups are welcome to join the field surveys and sessions to research habitats and lifespan of odonates,” says Sujith.

Under the guidance of Sujith and other researchers in SOS, the interested college students across the state monitor wetland for odonate habitats. In the recently held survey, the students examined the odonate habitats in four main wetlands — Vellayani lake, Thrissur-Ponnani Kole wetlands, banks of Bharathapuzha and Kattampally in Kannur.

“It was to identify the particular male and female species of odonates and document them. The sessions made them understand breeding seasons and the active times of each species every day, their population etc,” adds Sujith, who has been releasing research works and scientific studies on frogs across the state since 2008.

Sujith says research on amphibians plays a crucial role in understanding the deterioration of the ecosystem. According to him, the amphibians who live in both land and water are the first victims of ecological imbalances in nature.“WWF is also aiding in supporting the studies and documentation of the amphibians. The studies help us to identify their population and the diseases that cause their extinction,” he adds.