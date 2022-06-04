STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eco-zone for kids with disabilities in Trivandrum

The organisation is also carrying out organic farming on 88 cents.

Published: 04th June 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To address the growing climate crisis, the Helping Hands Organisation (H20) will open a barrier-free carbon-neutral zone at its campus at Menamkulam on Sunday. The project has been set up for Rs 20 lakh under the CSR initiative of Technopark-based Finastra ESG. The initiative aims to raise awareness about the effects of the climate crisis among children with disabilities.

Founder of the Helping Hands foundation Jolly Johnson said efforts to set up the zone were initiated more than one and a half years back.

“Our aim is to neutralise the human carbon footprint. We have created a butterfly park in the zone. It is home to nearly 200 species of butterflies, dragonflies, bees and birds. The zone will offer a therapeutic experience to children with disabilities and has been created with disabled friendly methods. There is also a sensory garden,” said Jolly. 

The organisation is also carrying out organic farming on 88 cents. “We are giving employment opportunities for children with disabilities. Six children are already engaged in our initiative. They will be guiding the people visiting the zone. We are offering financial support to them,” he said.

