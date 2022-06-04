Pocso cases: Three, including minor, held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 50-year-old man was arrested by Nedumangad police for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl who is also his relative, at Nedumangad. The arrested is Nujoom of Panavoor. According to police, the suspect had been sexually abusing the child since she was four years old.

The suspect is a neighbour of the victim. The police said that the incident came to light after she revealed the matter to her parents. The arrested has been booked under POCSO Act and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

Meanwhile, the Nedumangad police arrested a 36-year-old man for providing help to a minor boy to sexually abuse a minor girl at his residence. The arrested is Santhosh. The minor boy was arrested and has been booked under Juvenile Justice Act.