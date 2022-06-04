The green revolution is here!

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking the issue of climate change seriously, T’Puram is creating green patches across the city. More than 1,850 ‘pachathuruth’ has been created by Haritha Kerala Mission across 575 acres across the state, most of them in the district, to create green lungs in cities

Creating and promoting green spaces, especially in urban areas are becoming very essential to mitigate the growing threat of climate crisis — be it rising temperature or air pollution. The state capital has taken the task seriously. Now, Thiruvananthapuram has considerable urban green cover compared to any other city in the state. As rapid urbanisation resulted in the depletion of green cover, the government and natural lovers came up with various initiatives to conserve nature sustainably within the cityscape.

The Japan-inspired Miyawaki forest and Pachathuruth (green islets) are the two initiatives launched to increase the green patches in the city by NGOs and the state government. Currently, there are around five Miyawaki Forests in the city at Shankumugham, Kanakakunnu, Chalai Government School, Cotton Hill Girls High School and Kerala University University Kariavattom campus.

However, setting up Miyawaki forests requires a lot of effort and money. That is when the Haritha Kerala Mission found a way to promote green spaces and reduce carbon footprint — ‘pachathuruth’. The body has created around 1,850 such green islets in 575 acres across the state since the launch of the initiative in 2019.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the mission has set up around 350 ‘pachathuruth’. As per a survey carried out to study the impact of the initiative, it was found that 94 per cent of the green islets are in good condition. In connection with World Environment Day, the mission is planning to implement around 100 more such spaces in the capital.“Setting up a Miyawaki forest in one cent would cost around `1.5 lakh, while a pachathuruth can be created with minimal cost. We are implementing it with the help of workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

This year we are planning to expand the initiative further. Less than 10 per cent of the already existing pachathuruth needs replenishment. Some of them were damaged due to construction activities in the vicinity by local bodies. Rains have also caused some damage. We are planning to implement bio-fencing around each land and plant more trees to fill the gap,” said S U Sanjeev, consultant-Agriculture, Haritha Kerala Mission.

He said pachathuruth is more feasible compared to Miyawaki mini forests. “The Miyawaki way includes creating dense forest and planting trees without giving space to accelerate its growth. Three to four saplings are planted per square metre and studies show that it is not feasible for our state,” said Sanjeev.

According to NGOs, the trend of setting up green patches is growing. “We are getting many enquiries to set up mini forests by private parties, educational institutions and establishments. People are realising the need for green lungs. The change in climate patterns, especially the rise in temperature is making them think about the need to plant more trees,” said V K Damodaran, chairman of Nature’s Green Gaurandians Foundation (NGGF). According to Damodaran, the NGGF is planning to carry out a study to measure the progress of the planted mini forests.