The palace of smiling horses

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital of Kerala is steeped in history. Vivid memories of the past linger around at every corner — be it temples or vintage architectural buildings. One such historical spot is Kuthiramalika Palace (also known as Puthenmalika), a palace built during the reign of Swathi Thirunal Rama Varma in the 1840s at the south-eastern side of Padmanabhaswamy temple.

The palace is now open to the public as a museum. It is believed that the beautiful structure was constructed by a total of 5,000 workers from Vishwakarma community in four years. The two-storied palace is a rich architectural beauty, constructed using teakwood, rosewood, marble and granite. According to historians in the city, the palace flooring is made of egg white, charcoal, and limestone. This assures a cold environment and smooth surface inside the palace rooms even in hot weather.

The concert venue built in the palace premises has used traditional sound reflectors comprising fifty clay pots hung upside down from the ceiling. There is an interesting reason for the name of the palace, says a historian. The palace named Puthenmalika later came to be known as Kuthiramalika due to the 122 smiling horses carved into the wooden wall brackets that support the southern roof of the palace.

It also boasts a prominent cultural contribution in the form of a coveted music festival known as Swathi Sangeethotsavam. It is also known as Kuthiramalika Festival, a yearly music festival commemorating the legacy of Swathi Thirunal, says Manoj K, head of the history department at Government Women’s College. “The palace is rich with many architectural wonders. It is a must visit spot for any foreign or domestic tourist who wishes to understand the history of the city. Also, it reveals the traditional architecture of our land and our native craftsmanship,” Manoj says.