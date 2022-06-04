STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trade unions boycott talks with KSRTC chief

The government has asked KSRTC to find additional amount required for salary from its own sources.

Published: 04th June 2022 07:18 AM

KSRTC bus stand

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recognised trade unions in KSRTC boycotted the meeting called by the KSRTC management to discuss the salary crisis on Friday. The representatives of the Kerala State Transport Employees’ Association (CITU), Transport Democratic Federation (INTUC), Kerala State Transport Employees Sangh (BMS) took a stand that the management should not delay the salary for the work done by the employees. 

KSTEA has decided to start a protest in front of the chief office from Monday against the delay in salary disbursement. KSRTC struggled to pay the salaries in the last two months and it was also unsure of a payment schedule this month. The government has asked KSRTC to find additional amount required for salary from its own sources.

