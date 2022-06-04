STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Youth held for hacking wife, parents

 A 29-year-old youth was arrested by Kattakada police on Friday for hacking and injuring his wife, father and mother.

Published: 04th June 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image for representational purpose only.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 29-year-old youth was arrested by Kattakada police on Friday for hacking and injuring his wife, father and mother. The arrested is Sujith Kumar, a native of Dhanuvachapuram. The victims who suffered minor injuries, including his 24-year-old wife Aswathy, were discharged from General Hospital at Neyyattinkara after administering first aid.  

According to police, the incident took place around 8 pm on Thursday when the suspect Sujith Kumar came to the house of Aswathy at Muzhuvankode near Kattakada to take back Aswathy and his two-year-old child. 

Following this, Aswathy’s father brought the child outside. When Sujith tried to take away the child from home, Aswathy’s father prevented him. Sujith, who had a machete in his possession, waved it at Aswathy’s father. When Aswathy tried to save her father, she suffered injuries on her head. Her father and mother also suffered minor injuries. Later, Sujith was overpowered by local residents and handed over to police. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp