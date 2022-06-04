Youth held for hacking wife, parents

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 29-year-old youth was arrested by Kattakada police on Friday for hacking and injuring his wife, father and mother. The arrested is Sujith Kumar, a native of Dhanuvachapuram. The victims who suffered minor injuries, including his 24-year-old wife Aswathy, were discharged from General Hospital at Neyyattinkara after administering first aid.

According to police, the incident took place around 8 pm on Thursday when the suspect Sujith Kumar came to the house of Aswathy at Muzhuvankode near Kattakada to take back Aswathy and his two-year-old child.

Following this, Aswathy’s father brought the child outside. When Sujith tried to take away the child from home, Aswathy’s father prevented him. Sujith, who had a machete in his possession, waved it at Aswathy’s father. When Aswathy tried to save her father, she suffered injuries on her head. Her father and mother also suffered minor injuries. Later, Sujith was overpowered by local residents and handed over to police.