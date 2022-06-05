Teen girl dies by suicide

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 17-year-old Plus I student was found hanging in her residence at Navaikulam near Kallambalam on Saturday. The deceased is Jeeva Mohan, daughter of late Jayamohan and Sreeja, residents of Chiravile Puthenveedu, Navayikulam. The Kallambalam police have registered a case in connection with the incident under Section 174 (unnatural death) of IPC.

According to police, the girl was found hanging by her mother Sreeja and younger sister. She had locked her bedroom from inside and did not respond when her younger sister called her around 12 noon. When the door was not opened, her sister called the mother and they broke open the door. The girl was found hanging on the ceiling fan.

The police recovered a suicide note stating that she was under depression and was addicted to mobile phones. The police said she was depressed over her studies recently. Hence it might have prompted her to resort to the extreme step, police said.



(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).