Veena George lodges plaint on ‘someone’ faking her WhatsApp profile

Published: 05th June 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Heath Minister Veena George

Kerala Heath Minister Veena George. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George has lodged a complaint with state police chief Anil Kant saying that someone has made an attempt to dupe a doctor using her fake WhatsApp profile. The DGP’s office handed over the complaint received on Friday to the cyber police station in Thiruvananthapuram. Earlier, Industries Minister P Rajeeve and Finance Minister K N Balagopal had also filed similar complaints with the DGP.

As per the complaint by Veena, a doctor based in the capital received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number which had the minister’s profile picture. When the doctor responded to the message, the sender impersonated the minister and said she was busy at a meeting. Then, the person again sent a message to the doctor asking whether he was aware about a gift provision on Amazon. This raised suspicion and the doctor called the minister’s office to check. 

The minister’s office informed the doctor that it could have been sent by some fraud and the office lodged the complaint with the DGP. The minister also said that people should be cautious about such messages. An inquiry is on to locate the fraudster(s). “As all of them operate on similar lines, it seems an organised gang might be involved. Similar complaints of creating fake profiles of top bureaucrats and ministers and sending messages have been registered in other states too,” said a police officer.

