Thiruvananthapuram district observes Environment Day with much fanfare

Union Minister of State For External Affairs V Muraleedharan planted a sapling on Ramlakshmi Bal Vihar premises at Pattoor here to mark World Environment Day.

Published: 06th June 2022 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

State Police Chief Anil Kant planting a sapling as part of the World Environment Day celebrations organised by Nanmamaram Global Foundation, at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The World Environment Day was observed with much enthusiasm in the state capital as the government departments and several collectives planted tree saplings and organised awareness programmes highlighting the need for proactive intervention from the civil society to counter environmental degradation.

Union Minister of State For External Affairs V Muraleedharan planted a sapling on Ramlakshmi Bal Vihar premises at Pattoor here to mark World Environment Day. The sapling was planted as part of Save Soil campaign of the Narendra Modi government.

In the police headquarters, State Police Chief Anil Kant planted tree sapling as part of Environment Day observance. Addressing the police staff, Anil said there should be a cut down in the use of plastic as that will go a long way in preserving the environment. The event was held jointly with Nanmamaram Global Foundation.

The members of the CPM and its feeder organisation observed the day with much fanfare and planted tree saplings across the district. Former finance minister and party central committee member Thomas Isaac also became a part of the observance by planting tree sapling on the premises of the AKG centre.

Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani inaugurated the “Makkalku oru Maram” campaign launched by Kerala Mahila Sangham, the women’s wing of the CPI. The minister planted a tree sapling at her official residence in the presence of party leaders. 

