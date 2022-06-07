Healthier environment needed for survival of human kind: Guv Khan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has been witnessing the aftermaths of climate change and scientific-eco-friendly measures are required to resolve it, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. “It is our responsibility to hand over the earth to our successors with all its vitality. Even the smallest activity to conserve environment that involves children and youth could bring a lot of change,” he said in an address to Nambu, the climate conclave for youth and children organised by the state Legislative Assembly and UNICEF.

Inaugurating the climate conclave through a video message, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said a healthier environment is essential for the survival and development of human kind, especially children and women.He further added that, to implement the same, it is important for both individuals and institutions to act. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up various initiatives like international solar alliance and a National hydrogen mission, to mitigate climate change triggered issues. Indians are duty-bound to contribute to India’s initiatives in tackling climate change. In this context, the climate conclave that brings together Kerala’s youth and children is commendable,” he said.

Speaker M B Rajesh taking a selfie with school students and Revenue Minister K Rajan at the ‘Climate assembly’ jointly organised by Kerala assembly and UNICEF in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday | Vincent Pulickal

The governor also appreciated active participation of the youth and children in the conclave.On the occasion, Speaker M B Rajesh said the climate conclave would play a major role in creating the state’s environmental agenda. “It is important to involve local-self-governments in the measures taken by the state and Central Government. The UN is trying to combat the climate change and its impact through sustainable development. The new generation will be able to understand the seriousness and intricacies of environmental issues,” he said.

In his keynote address, Revenue Minister K Rajan said the world has been ignoring nature’s warning signals in the form of natural calamities. Disaster literacy through cooperation of various departments is essential in the state, he added.Chief of Social Policy, UNICEF India, Hyun Hee Ban observed that sustainable action is required on an emergency basis to deal with the changing climatic scenario that affects even the mental health of individuals.

A P M Muhammed Haneesh, Principal Secretary, Directorate of General Education, B Sandhya, Director General of Fire and Rescue Services, Kavitha Unnithan, Secretary In Charge, Kerala Legislature, also spoke on the occasion. Inaugurating the concluding ceremony, Opposition leader V D Satheeshan said children and youth should be involved in developmental activities by understanding how climate change would impact the nation. Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar presided over the session. There should not be a world where only humans prevail. “Are we going to leave behind a drained planet and exhausted resources for our successors?” he asked.