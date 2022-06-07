Road project moves slower than a snail!

K Krishnachand By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The development of the 1.5-km-long road from Kodinada near Balaramapuram to Vazhimukku in the capital city, being done as part of the four-laning of Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road, is likely to be delayed further. The state government has proposed a major junction development in Balaramapuram and its design is being prepared by the PWD.

As per reports, the existing steep road from Kodinada to Balaramapuram junction will be developed into a four-lane road and leveled out. The Kattakada-Vizhinjam road converging at the junction will act like an overpass to reduce traffic congestion. However, the final sketch of the design is yet to be released.

During a high-level meeting led by District Collector Navjot Khosa on May 27, the collector asked the PWD team to finalise the design of the proposed junction. She directed the revenue department to complete the land acquisition for rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package and submit the documents at the earliest.

“The land acquisition is nearing completion. The revenue proceedings are also expected to be complete in three months. The land will then be handed over to us for structural valuation, which will take another three months. Disputes between landowners were settled and the revenue authorities are also speeding up the works following the instructions from the district collector,” said a top official of Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB).

Once it receives the land from the revenue department, the KRFB will disburse compensation so it can go ahead and invite tenders for construction. A revenue official said the R&R package for land owners on the western side has already been evaluated and objections raised by some of them were heard. The process is underway for owners from the east side.

Meanwhile, the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila Road Development Action Council, which has been protesting against the delay, demanded the government intervene and ensure speedy completion of land acquisition. They also demanded fair compensation to landowners.

“The fair value was fixed five years ago. However, the government is yet to provide compensation. We suspect a nexus between the government and their parties with vested interests. Our protest will be intensified in the coming days,” said an action council member.

The second part of the six-lane Karamana-Kaliyikkavila highway, from Pravachambalam to Kodinada in Balaramapuram, was commissioned in February. The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ltd completed the work in two years. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has earmarked Rs 162 crore for the second phase development. The state government had recently accorded sanction for the draft alignment of the Vazhimukku-Kaliyikkavila stretch as part of the second phase of highway development.

