STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

School served notice for unhygienic storage of raw rice and water

The action follows a surprise raid by food safety officials on Monday as part of the inspections being carried out across the state in the wake of food poisoning reported in some schools.

Published: 07th June 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Food safety officers inspecting the kitchen of Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Neyyattinkara on Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The food safety department has served a show-cause notice on Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Neyyattinkara for keeping raw rice on the kitchen floor and storing drinking water in unhygienic conditions. The action follows a surprise raid by food safety officials on Monday as part of the inspections being carried out across the state in the wake of food poisoning reported in some schools.

The squad has also given an ultimatum of three days to the school authorities for rectifying the shortcomings found during the inspection. The two-member squad, led by Food Safety Officer (Neyyattinkara circle) Anuja P S, inspected the school around 1pm after the mid-day meal was provided to children. When Anuja, along with her colleague C V Jayakumar, inspected the kitchen, they found raw rice kept on the floor in unhygienic conditions. 

The rice was meant for distribution among students as part of the food security allowance. The squad also found that the kitchen staff did not possess medical certificates to prove that they have no disease. The officers have collected the rice samples and sent them to the Government Analyst lab in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Similarly, the team also sought a report on the quality of water being distributed in the school.  “We will take further action based on the lab results. However, the mid-day meal was clean,” said Anuja.Meanwhile, Saji Krishnan, parent-teacher association president of Govt GHSS, Neyyattinkara, alleged that the reports of unhygienic conditions in the school are false. He alleged that the raid is part of a ploy by the private school lobbies to tarnish the image of the school. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp