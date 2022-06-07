School served notice for unhygienic storage of raw rice and water

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The food safety department has served a show-cause notice on Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Neyyattinkara for keeping raw rice on the kitchen floor and storing drinking water in unhygienic conditions. The action follows a surprise raid by food safety officials on Monday as part of the inspections being carried out across the state in the wake of food poisoning reported in some schools.

The squad has also given an ultimatum of three days to the school authorities for rectifying the shortcomings found during the inspection. The two-member squad, led by Food Safety Officer (Neyyattinkara circle) Anuja P S, inspected the school around 1pm after the mid-day meal was provided to children. When Anuja, along with her colleague C V Jayakumar, inspected the kitchen, they found raw rice kept on the floor in unhygienic conditions.

The rice was meant for distribution among students as part of the food security allowance. The squad also found that the kitchen staff did not possess medical certificates to prove that they have no disease. The officers have collected the rice samples and sent them to the Government Analyst lab in Thiruvananthapuram.

Similarly, the team also sought a report on the quality of water being distributed in the school. “We will take further action based on the lab results. However, the mid-day meal was clean,” said Anuja.Meanwhile, Saji Krishnan, parent-teacher association president of Govt GHSS, Neyyattinkara, alleged that the reports of unhygienic conditions in the school are false. He alleged that the raid is part of a ploy by the private school lobbies to tarnish the image of the school.