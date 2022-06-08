Audit report of ‘Carbon-Neutral Kattakada’ to be released on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To ensure a carbon emission free Kattakada assembly constituency, a project titled ‘Carbon-Neutral Kattakada’ is on the anvil. As part of it, the carbon audit report of the project will be released by Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Wednesday. The project aims to promote sustainable development and reduce human-induced carbon emissions.

Carbon emissions from six grama panchayats and five socio-economic zones in the constituency have been scientifically estimated. The sectors considered for the project are energy, transportation, agriculture, forestry, other land use, livestock and waste.

About 78.4% of the region’s carbon emissions remain in the atmosphere. Of this, only 21.6% is absorbed by nature. Of 78.4, 28.4% in the atmosphere needs to be absorbed and converted, following which the constituency can reach the goal of carbon neutral.

The study shows that decisive action is needed to reduce carbon emissions in the energy, waste and transportation sectors. The project is the brainchild of local legislator IB Satheesh. He said that carbon auditing will be made mandatory in each sector at regular intervals. The government would revise the guidelines for reducing carbon emissions and prepare a detailed action plan for tackling climate change, he added.

Energy sector

Implement green offices and energy efficient office equipment.

Issue green yoga guidelines for the Kattakada constituency.

Renewables should replace fossil fuels with energy systems. In addition to carbon neutral energy sources, the goal of reducing energy consumption should also be included, as these may be easy ways to reduce energy costs and sometimes even reduce emissions.

Accurately verify the energy related accounts of all government and non-government buildings/public institutions.

Waste management

Switch the constituency to ‘Zero Waste Zone’ or ‘Green Zone’.

Decentralized solid waste treatment and waste disposal.

Implement Mini Material Collection Facility (MCF), Resource Recovery Facility, Swap Shop, Recyclable Plastics and Penalties in each grama panchayat.

Ensure proper functioning of Material Collection Facility Centre and Recovery Facility Centre by the Local Self Government Institutions.

Swap shop: A swap shop can be set up in a constituency to promote the culture of minimisation and to follow the concept of reuse.

Liquid waste management

Sanitary surveys of houses and establishments along rivers, ditches and lakes should be carried out to identify the source of pollution caused by sewage and floods.

Treatment of wastewater generated from point and non-point sources through sustainable, low carbon footprint and eco-friendly technology to be executed at panchayats on an experimental basis

Sewage reuse should be encouraged in all 6 Local Bodies (LSGIs). Proper planning and design are required in this area for the proper reuse of wastewater

Transportation

Ensure stable public transport

Promotion of Non-Motorized Transport (NMT): Usage of bicycles. Promote electrification of vehicles