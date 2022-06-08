STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
British dy high commissioner visits Kudumbashree initiative

The Karuna Fitness Training Centre is an initiative to implement the National Urban Livelihood Mission in the state.

British Deputy High Commissioner Anna Shotbolt receiving a gift from Kudumbashree executive director P I Sreevidya

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The socio-economic women empowerment activities and schemes carried out by Kudumbashree help in the progress of women and their visibility in the political and social spheres, noted British Deputy High Commissioner Anna Shotbolt. Shotbolt is on her first visit as the British Deputy High Commissioner in charge of Kerala and Karnataka to familiarise herself with the activities of Kudumbashree. 

Shotbolt arrived on Tuesday afternoon in connection with an official visit and it was based on her request that the visit was arranged to the Karuna Fitness Training Centre, a Kudumbasree initiative,  in Pallippuram ward, Kazhakoottam, said a note issued by the organisation.

The Karuna Fitness Training Centre is an initiative to implement the National Urban Livelihood Mission in the state. The project is being run by Mahalakshmi neighbourhood group members Sandhya, Valsala, Deepa and Sajitha. In the meeting held after that, executive director P I Sreevidya explained the major projects being carried out by Kudumbashree in the state. Shotbolt expressed satisfaction with the diversity of initiatives implemented by Kudumbashree.

