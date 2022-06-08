Collective leadership made Thrikkakara win possible: VD Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has reiterated that the thumping victory in the Thrikkakara byelection has been due to the party’s collective leadership. Reiterating that the byelection outcome is due to the team work, Satheesan told reporters here at a meet the press programme organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists on Tuesday that the UDF’s campaign was meticulously planned and everything went as per the plan.

He claimed that this was the first time the UDF had fought tooth and nail to trounce the ruling front’s show of strength. Satheesan said the party was engaged in silent and systematic work which showed cent per cent commitment.

“A galaxy of leaders campaigned in Thrikkakara. Senior leaders like Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala too got engaged in house-to-house campaigning. I might be the only leader who paid very few house visits in Thrikkakara. I wish to reiterate that I was not the captain, but I coordinated the campaigning,” said Satheesan.

He alleged that though the LDF government brought out its progress report claiming to have completed 600 projects, which was touted as a remarkable achievement, the fact is that even 100 projects could not be completed. He expressed his willingness to enter into a debate on this with the chief minister.

“As a constructive Opposition, we want this issue to be highlighted before the general public. We have divided the 600 promises into four -- completed, uncompleted, the claim of being completed in the progress report and impractical claims,” added Satheesan.A day after senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran urged the Congress national leadership to shed the softer Hindutva line, Satheesan clarified that the party has never adopted such a stand.