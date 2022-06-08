STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor Khan to inaugurate conference on economy and development

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will inaugurate the two-day event which will include four technical sessions.

Published: 08th June 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Business leaders, top management professionals and policy-makers will share their perspectives on current themes of economy and development at TRIMA 2022, an annual management convention organised by the Trivandrum Management Association (TMA). The event will be  held at ‘O by Tamara’ on Friday. 

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will inaugurate the two-day event which will include four technical sessions. The thematic sessions will feature experts, who would share their experiences and offer insights that can be adopted for the sustainable development of the state, with special focus on the capital city. Presentations and panel discussions will also be held under the theme ‘Vision Trivandrum 2025’.  

Transport Minister Antony Raju, Food and Civil Supplies minister G R Anil and General Education Minister V Sivankutty will share their views at the concluding session of the meet. C K Ranganathan, president, All India Management Association (AIMA), will be the guest of honour. 

ISRO chairman S Somanath will be presented the Management Leadership Award 2022 instituted by TMA for his contributions to India’s space programme at the inaugural event. The keynote address at the opening session will be delivered by S Unnikrishnan Nair, director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre. This will be followed by the first technical session on ‘Sustainable Development,’ where K R Jyothilal, Transport Principal secretary will deliver the keynote address. 

Other panelists include Dr Anil Balakrishnan, Head--CSR, Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd ,Vineeta Hariharan, Chief-Externally Aided Missions, Ministry of MSMEs, New Delhi; and Ranjith Ramakrishnan, Vice President and Regional Head, AG&P Pratham. G Vijayaraghavan, Former Member, Kerala State Planning Board, will be the moderator.

Employees of government and private institutions, students and the public can register as delegates for the event.

For registration, contact: +91 7907933518 / 9447714672 or email: tmatvmkerala@gmail.com. 

