John Brittas urges Centre to retain ICCR regional office in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rajya Sabha member John Brittas has approached the Union External Affairs Ministry against the Central government’s decision to close down the regional office of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in Thiruvananthapuram. Stating that it would be a major setback to foreign students aspiring to study in Kerala-based universities, Brittas urged the Centre to review the decision.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he referred to the reports that the Union Government was planning to merge operations of the regional office with the ICCR regional centre in Bengaluru. The regional office in Kerala coordinates the council’s activities with regard to international students in Kerala and their welfare, cultural performances by visiting foreign delegations, outgoing cultural delegations from the region, exhibitions and seminars, he said.

The office also takes care of international scholars and guides them in their activities in Kerala, he said.“The office performs an indispensable role in the promotion of universities in Kerala across the globe. Currently, 50 students pursue various courses in Kerala-based universities with the scholarships offered by ICCR,” he said, adding that any move to close the office would be detrimental to the state.

