STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

John Brittas urges Centre to retain ICCR regional office in Capital

Stating that it would be a major setback to foreign students aspiring to study in Kerala-based universities, Brittas urged the Centre to review the decision. 

Published: 08th June 2022 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

John Brittas

John Brittas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rajya Sabha member John Brittas has approached the Union External Affairs Ministry against the Central government’s decision to close down the regional office of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in Thiruvananthapuram. Stating that it would be a major setback to foreign students aspiring to study in Kerala-based universities, Brittas urged the Centre to review the decision. 

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he referred to the reports that the Union Government was planning to merge operations of the regional office with the ICCR regional centre in Bengaluru. The regional office in Kerala coordinates the council’s activities with regard to international students in Kerala and their welfare, cultural performances by visiting foreign delegations, outgoing cultural delegations from the region, exhibitions and seminars, he said.

The office also takes care of international scholars and guides them in their activities in Kerala, he said.“The office performs an indispensable role in the promotion of universities in Kerala across the globe. Currently, 50 students pursue various courses in Kerala-based universities with the scholarships offered by ICCR,” he said, adding that any move to close the office would be detrimental to the state. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
John Brittas ICCR Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp